King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025

King Charles has set the records straight on Canada.

Amid the maple country’s ongoing tensions with the U.S. President Donald Trump, the British Monarch clarified his stance by offering a fresh olive branch to the commonwealth nation.

In a recent appearance, King Charles held a private audience at Buckingham Palace with two senior officials from Canada, Greg Peters, the senate's Usher of the Black Rod, and Raymonde Gagné, the speaker.

During the meeting, the King expressed his “deepest affection” for the North American country.

As the meeting came just at a time of heightened tensions, it gave King Charles a chance to reaffirm his support for Canada.

Before kicking off the 30-minute gathering, Prince William’s father greeted the Canadian officials in both English and French.

Through this meeting, the King of the United Kingdom made it clear that Canada has his support if situation worsens or if they need any help.

On the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family, Buckingham Palace also shared images from the meeting and briefed about the interaction.

For those unaware, President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that the U.S. could absorb Canada and make it the 51st state.

He also recently threatened to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminium for Canada from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, however, the plan was halted just a few hours later.

