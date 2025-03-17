Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’

Kate Middleton is feeling great to be back!
The Princess of Wales visited the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks on Monday, to attend annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Hours after her appearance, the Princess, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, took to her Instagram account to pen heartwarming note, marking the prestigious day.
“Happy St Patrick’s Day!” Princess Kate wrote in the caption.
The heartfelt note was accomapnied by a slew of Kate's photos from the ceremony.
In the first image, the Princess could be seen beaming ear to ear while other showed her meeting veterans of the Irish Guards and spending time with Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland.
While, one of the photos features Kate casually sipping a beer as she wore an elegant a dark green ensemble.
Kate went on to write, “Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks.”
“Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today,” she added.
This marked as Kate's return to the Irish Guard's St. Patrick's Day parade for the first time since 2023.
Kate Middleton undertook several ceremonial duties throughout the event, continuing the long-standing tradition.
