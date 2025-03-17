Royal

Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade

Kate Middleton, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, celebrated St Patrick's Day with a visit to Wellington Barracks

Kate Middleton is turning heads at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade!

The Princess of Wales, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, has visited the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks for the traditional celebration.

For the outing, Prince William’s wife donned a dark green Alexander McQueen coat, which she previously worn during her trip to Boston.

Her Royal Highness undertook several ceremonial duties throughout the event, continuing the long-standing tradition.

Upon arrival at the Barracks, the Princess awarded long service and good conduct medals to the deserving soldiers within the regiment.

She then presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen, maintaining a cherished regimental tradition.

Princess Kate also presented shamrock to the Irish Wolf Hound, the regiment's mascot.

This ceremonial distribution of shamrock is one of the most iconic aspects of the St Patrick's Day celebration for the Irish Guards.

The parade concluded with a Royal Salute and march-past, where the Princess took the salute as Colonel.

Following the ceremony, Kate met with veterans of the Irish Guards and spent time with Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland.

Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day celebration demonstrates her ongoing commitment to her military patronage.

