Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See

Saint Patrick’s Day is all about sharing smiles and new photo for Sarah Ferguson!
On Monday, March 17, the Duchess of York took to her official Instagram handle to share a fresh photograph of herself as she marked the special day.
For the new snap, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother wore a black coat which was layered over a green shirt. The Duchess was all smiles as she held a four-leaf clover in her hands while posing for the camera.
Meanwhile, the greenery behind her added a peaceful and fresh vibe to the image.
Alongside the snap, Sarah penned a delightful wish for all those who are celebrating the special day.
“Wishing a very happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who celebrate,” she penned.
On the post, one of the fans commented, “Four leaf clover so make a wish! Happy St Patrick’s Day,” while another gushed, “Beautiful as always.”
Sarah Ferguson’s latest post comes just three days after she surprised her sister, Jane Ferguson, by visiting her at Crufts, an annual dogs show.
“A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals,” she captioned alongside the video.
She also expressed pride in being a patron of the foundation.