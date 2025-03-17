Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'

  • March 17, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo always eats one particular dish in order to 'keep himself strong' as part of his fitness regime.

The 40-year-old eats a rich protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, as well as lean proteins like fish, chicken, and healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados. 

He abstains from artificially sugary foods, red meat, alcohol, or any aerated drinks.

The football legend has a special taste for Bacalhau à Brás. It is a classic Portuguese dish prepared with shredded salty cod or bacalhau, onions, and finely diced fried potatoes and layered in a mound of scrambled eggs.

The list of his favourite food includes fish, especially tuna, sea bass, swordfish, and sea bream. Likewise, he can't get over his love for cod fish. He eats them in their healthiest forms. Always fresh and never frozen. On his breakfast menu, Ronaldo often has salad, fruit, cheese, ham, a very low-fat yogurt and avocado toast.

He views chicken as one of the magical foods: rich in protein and low in fat content. Patrice Evra, his team-mate at Manchester United, once said of him, "I recommend anyone to say no if Cristiano invites you to his house because that boy is a machine and he never stops training.

"I went there and I was really tired after training, but on the table, there was a salad and chicken breast and only water, no drinks."

But Ronaldo follows many other key practices in order to keep himself in peak physical condition.

