King Charles breaks silence after bombshell meeting with Mark Carney

  • by Web Desk
  • March 18, 2025
King Charles has shared the first statement after hosting the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch wore a red tie, a symbolic gesture to show support for Canada as the country faces threats from US President Donald Trump.

After hosting the PM on March 18, Charles took to Instagram and shared an exclusive picture.

The caption of the post read, “This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, was received in audience by The King.”

As per BBC, Mark told his majesty that his Order of Canada pin had broken this morning.

He said, "Bit of a disaster today sir. My Order of Canada pin broke. Yes. It fell on the tarmac... which is proof that our founding people is the British," prompting a chuckle from the monarch.

The King joked, "Do you want another one?,” adding, "There's much to catch up on. Very good to see you. Congratulations.”

Before holding a special 30-minute meeting with no one else in attendance, his majesty noted, "These are important matters.”

Once Canada's election wraps up, a trip to Canada will reportedly be a top priority for King Charles, offering an opportunity to reaffirm his commitment and backing.

