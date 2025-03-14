Royal

King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace

The British monarch hosts special event at Palace ahead of St. Patrick's Day service with Princess Kate, Prince William

  • March 14, 2025


King Charles III hosted a major event at Buckingham Palace after Commonwealth Day service appearance earlier this week.

On Thursday, the British monarch held a Water and Climate Reception to bring young leaders and decision-makers under one roof.

Taking to Instagram, a charity organization, WaterAid, praised his majesty for his support as a patron in a joint statement with the Royal Family.

The statement read, “During his time as our Patron, The King has been instrumental in bringing us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere, has clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.”

“His Majesty has supported us in many ways since 1991 - from visiting countries including Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda to see how clean water changes lives, to attending Glastonbury Festival, and stopping by our award-winning garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show,” it continued.

WaterAid further expressed gratitude, “We are deeply honoured that His Majesty will host the Water and Climate Reception at Buckingham Palace tonight, bringing together young leaders and decision-makers to drive attention and action on climate change and water.”

Moreover, Charles is set to reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton for St. Patrick's Day service on March 17.

