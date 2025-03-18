Kim, Khloé Kardashian celebrate brother Rob’s birthday with cute throwback snaps

Rob Kardashian has turned 38 on March 17, and the Kardashian clan is making all efforts to make his big day even more special.
His elder sister, Kim shared a slew of throwback photos from their 2009 trip to Mexico to celebrate the joyous occasion along with a sweet note.
“Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial! I wanted to take it back to one of our legendary fam vacations in Mexico in 2009. Cheers to so many more magical memories like these. I love you so much!” she wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.
Meanwhile, Rob’s elder sister, Khloé, opted for a lengthy and heartwarming note to ring in his birthday.
“Happiest of birthdays to my baby Bobby boy!,” the co-founder of Good American began.
Khloé continued, “Bobby, I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to call you my brother. Walking through life with you by my side is one of my greatest blessings, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted. The fact that I can call you whenever—about absolutely nothing—and you actually answer? That’s love! Ha!”
“I love you Bobby boy! You’ll forever be my best Newsie “open the gates and seize the day,” she added.
Kris Jenner shares four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert, from her first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian.
