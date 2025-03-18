Entertainment

Lady Gaga embraces late 30s as she wins 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Doechii Presents Lady Gaga With Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025


Lady Gaga is embracing her late 30s!

The Abracadabra was presented with the Innovator Award by Doechii at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 17.

Gaga began her award acceptance speech by thanking Doechii as she dubbed her "an innovator already.”

She went on to acknowledge the significance of receiving this recognition at the age of 38.

"I don't know totally how to think about this because winning an award honoring my entire career at 38 years old is a hard thing to get my head around," Gaga said.

She conntinued, "On the one hand, I feel like I've been doing this forever and on the other hand, I know I'm just getting started. So even though the world might consider a woman in her late thirties old for a pop star, which is insane, I promise that I'm just getting warmed up."

“If I have learned anything in three decades I've been at this, it's that the most powerful innovation is your authenticity,” the Poker Face singer added.

Gaga also paid tribute to her inspirations, including David Bowie, Elton John, Madonna, and Cher, and thanked her "little monsters" and the LGBTQ+ community for their unwavering support.

In addition to the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Lady Gaga also earned nominations at the ceremony in the best collaboration and best music video categories for Die with a Smile with Bruno Mars.

