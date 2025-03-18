Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness

Queen Mary of Denmark has made a beaming return to public duties after a brief illness.
After a week, the Queen resumed her engagements on Monday, participating in the School Force visit with the Mary Foundation at Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbaek.
After the appearance, she took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a personal message with the Royal fans.
“It has been a pleasure to experience Pilehaveskolen’s work with the School Force,” the palace wrote on behalf of the queen in caption alongside her photos from the visit.
Queen Mary continued, “The school’s experiences and the student council’s proposals once again emphasize to me how central it is to involve children and young people in issues about their everyday lives.”
“They are the ones who experience it firsthand if the well-being in the classroom is poor and if bullying occurs. That is why they must be heard. At the Mary Foundation, we have only had good experiences with involving children and young people in our work.’ Says H.M. The Queen after the visit to Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbæk,” the caption added.
The Danish Queen had to cancel an appearance at the University of Copenhagen last Friday and the Heart Association's awards ceremony in the Danish capital on Wednesday, due to undisclosed health issue.
