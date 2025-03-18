King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla's first international trip of 2025 has been officially confirmed.
Royal Family's Instagram account shared Buckingham Palace's official statement on Tuesday to confirm king and queen's upcoming trip to Italy amid Pope Francis' health woes.
"The King and Queen will visit the Holy See and the Republic of Italy from 7th to 10th April 2025," the palace statement read.
The Instagram post also shared rare insight into Charles and Camilla's royal engagements in Italy.
Related: King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade
As per the official statement "Their Majesties' programme in the Holy See in the Catholic Church's Jubilee year will include, a Service in the Sistine Chapel, reflecting Pope Francis' and His Majesty's long-standing commitment to Nature."
During this trip "The King will visit the Papal Basilica of 'St. Paul's Outside the Walls'."
It further revealed, "The King will be the first British Monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament."
"Their Majesties, alongside President Mattarella, will watch a flypast over Rome by the 'Frecce Tricolori and the Red Arrows," the statement added.
According to Royal Family's update, "The King and Queen will attend a reception in Ravenna to mark the 80th anniversary of the province's liberation by Allied forces."
The trip will conclude with "A festival celebrating Emilia-Romagna cuisine, Slow Food, and the region's excellent produce."
Related: Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
This update comes a month after Pope Francis' hospitalised due to Pneumonia and is currently under recovery.