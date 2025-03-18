Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • March 18, 2025
Buckingham Palace has shared an exciting update on King Charles and Queen Camilla's next Royal engagement.

As confirmed by a palace spokesperson, Charles and Camilla's visit to Italy will take place as planned, despite Pope Francis' ongoing health woes.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the palace spokesman said, "On Tuesday 8th and clearly subject to Pope Francis' health, their Majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee, held traditionally once every 25 years.

They continued, "The Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church, a year of reconciliation, prayer and walking together as pilgrims of hope, which is the Jubilee's theme." 

"The King and Queen will have an audience with Pope Francis and their Majesties will also attend a service in the Sistine Chapel focused on the theme of care for creation, reflecting Pope Francis's and His Majesty's longstanding commitment to Nature," the spokesperson added.

The palace official also confirmed that Charles has extended his heartfelt wishes to the Pope, who fell ill in February and is currently under treatment.

As per the source, his majesty has shared "hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’s health will enable the visit to go ahead."

During this visit, King Charles will become first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament.

