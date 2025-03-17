King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade

Royal

  by Web Desk
  March 17, 2025
King Charles is celebrating Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade!

The Buckingham Palace took to its Instagram account on Monday to celebrate the Princess of Wale’s return to annual St Patrick’s Day Parade after missing out last year.

“The Princess of Wales celebrates St Patrick’s Day!” the monarch’s office wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of Kate’s images from the ceremony, held at Wellington Barracks.

The caption continued, “As Colonel of the @IrishGuards, The Princess has met soldiers and veterans at Wellington Barracks following their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”


“Her Royal Highness presented traditional springs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen, who then issued it along the ranks - and even presented one to Seamus, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot!” it added.

Kate Middleton also penned a heartwarming note on social media after the ceremony.

"Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks," the Princess wrote in caption.

She further added, "Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today."

The appearance marked as Princess Kate's return to the Irish Guard's St. Patrick's Day parade for the first time since 2023 as she missed out last year due to her cancer diagnosis.

