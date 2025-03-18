Taapsee Pannu opens up about Kirti Kulhari's 'Pink' promotion claims 

Trending

Bollywood actresses Tapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Pink'

  • March 18, 2025
Taapse Pannu has shared her thoughts on Kirti Kulhari's claimed of being overlooked during Pink's promotion.

Speaking to ETimes, the Dunki actress revealed that she had no idea about Kirti's feelings amid Pink promotion and the Blackmail actress did not voice her concerns, noting, "If someone has felt a certain way, I'm sure there's a reason."

Taapsee added, "Had I known that she felt sidelined in any way, I would have liked to speak to her at that point and ask if there was something I could do to make it better."

The Haseen Dillruba actress went on to share that she and Kirti do not share a close relationship and remained professional, which could be the reason why she couldn't open up.

Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin

Previously Kirti made a comment about PR in Bollywood as she revealed, "I saw the trailer was mainly filed with Taapsee and Mr Bachchan. That was the first jhatka (setback) for me because I know what I have done in the film."

Recalling her conversation with the film writer, the 39-year-old continued, " Shoojit was like, 'Don't worry about it, let the film come out.' I never do PR. I believe my work will eventually be seen."

'Naadaniyan' choreographer compares Ibrahim Ali Khan to father Saif Ali Khan

For the unversed, Pink is a 2016's critically acclaimed film, which followed the story of three women who get wrapped up in a incident, which dragged them to a court.

