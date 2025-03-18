Indian PM Modi surprises everyone by joining Truth Social with Trump photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by US President Donald Trump.
A small number of world leaders have joined Truth Social and Modi is now among them.
In his first post on the platform, he shared a photo with Trump from his 2019 visit to Houston, Texas and expressed his happiness about joining Truth Social.
Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).
Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 after losing presidential election to Joe Biden and being temporarily banned from major social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook for allegedly inciting violence.
As of 03:30 GMT, Modi had 21,500 followers on Truth Social and was following Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.
While, the US president has 9.28 million followers on Truth Social, which is much fewer than the 87 million followers he has on X.
Truth Social works like X where users can post updates called "truths", repost them as "retruths" and send direct messages.
While, advertisements on the platform are labeled as "sponsored truths."
In March 2024, Trump made the company public, allowing people to buy and trade its shares.
As per the reports, he still owns about 57% of the company's shares.
IMTG had a loss of $400 million, while its total revenue was only $3.6 million and despite these financial losses, the company's market value is still $4.45 billion.
