YouTube Music brings AI radio to iPhone for unique experience

YouTube Music has rolled out an AI-driven “Ask Music” radio generator on the iPhone and iPad.
The company on Monday, March 17, 2025, launched YouTube Music’s AI radio generator for Apple users, offering them an enhanced usage experience.
Now, iPhone and iPad users will be able to see an “Ask for music” shelf in the Home tab. It is pretty close to the top of the main feed.
There is a carousel of 10 suggested prompts, with a tap automatically making a custom radio station.
Alongside this, there is also the “Ask any way you like” field with a voice input shortcut to enter your own prompt that “describes a mood, activity, or listening experience.”
After entering, YouTube Music takes a few seconds to create the AI radio, with the existing station card leveraged.
You’ll view the first three songs, with autoplay enabled and “Add to Library” enabling users to save them.
YouTube Music also generates a short (fun) description. This joins the existing Music Tuner experience that has you pick artists and specify: Artist variety, Music discovery, and Filters.
Users can easily access this from the Library tab > New FAB (floating action button) > Radio.
According to the company, “Ask Music” requires a YouTube Music or Music Premium subscription.
It's worth mentioning that it’s available in the United States (US), Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, while Google tipped more countries and iOS support, which has just gone live (version 8.10+).
