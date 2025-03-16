Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature

Google has rolled out a new update to its “Find My Device” app which allows users to see the real-time locations of friends and family who share their location with them.
According to the 9to5Google report, this update builds on the Android March feature drop and is gradually becoming available to more users.
Previously, Google Maps allowed location sharing among friends and family. The Find My Device app now integrates both device tracking and people tracking in one place, making it more convenient for users.
Moreover, the app displays locations of friends using Google Maps on iOS, expanding cross-platform visibility.
The Find My Device app features an interesting “pull tab” in the top-right corner for the profile menu where users can: switch accounts, sign in as guest, see blocked users, and access location sharing settings.
While, on Android, users will notice a new “People” tab in the Find My Device app. Tapping this tab displays the locations of contacts who are sharing their location with you.
Another tab shows the people you’re sharing your location with, along with options to manage or update how long you want to share your location with them.
With this update, the new design includes a split-screen view — with a map on top and a list of people or devices at the bottom, depending on the selected tab.
This layout makes it simple to toggle between tracking lost devices and locating loved ones.
