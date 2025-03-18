King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be spending a significant amount of time "apart" ahead of their milestone 20th wedding anniversary.
A revelation has been made by Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, who shared that Camilla is retreating to her private "bolthole" every weekend.
“They actually spend quite a lot of time apart,” he told the Fabulous.
Seward went on to share, “Ray Mill house is Camilla's sort of release from royal life, if you like. Before she married Charles, she made a pact with him that she would keep Ray Mill house as her bolthole.”
“She goes every weekend when she can, and she goes during the summer so that she can spend some time with her grandchildren and her children, and it's something that's away from the whole royal world,” he told the outlet.
Ingrid further added, “Quite often she doesn't go to Highgrove at all unless she and Charles are entertaining together. She'll just go straight to Ray Mill house and spend the weekend there.”
While Camilla enjoys "me" time at weekends, Charles often go to Highgrove or Sandringham, but the couple typically reside together during the week at Clarence House.
This revelation comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla gear up for a trip to Italy, a visit that will fittingly coincide with their 20th wedding anniversary, which falls on April 9.