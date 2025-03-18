Karan Johar reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ trolls

Karan Johar has finally broken his silence Nadaaniyan trolls.
While conversing at the trailer launch of his first Punjabi production, Akaal: The Unconquered, the 52-year-old Indian filmmaker and film producer responded to the harsh reviews and criticism surrounding his recently released film.
When questioned about the trolling, Karan stated, “I would just say this—there’s a famous line from an old film: People will always talk; it's their job to do so… let go of unnecessary chatter before the night slips away.”
He continued, “My relationship with the critics never changes towards them according to their reviews. That is your work. I don't have any conspiracy theory that they are doing it deliberately to bring down the film.”
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also slammed the online trolls by calling them “namless people, poor souls.”
“Sometimes, trolls do these things, but they are nameless people, poor souls who are venting their own problems on us. I only feel pity for them, nothing else,” he added.
Nadaaniyan, which was released in cinemas on March 7, 2025, stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.
The film was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, and is directed by Shauna Gautam.