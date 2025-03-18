Karan Johar pens heartfelt wish for mom on 82nd birthday

Karan Johar has shared the loving and strong connection he has with his mother, Hiroo Johar, on her birthday.
The acclaimed Bollywood director turned to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 to post some adorable throw-back snaps for his fans.
In the social media post, Karan wished his mom on her big day as he noted, "My mom turns 82 today...I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her..."
While revealing how she helps him in every chapter of his life, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director added, "She grounds me everyday ("they gave you an award ??? Why ??). She centres me ("be grateful...it could go away some day")"
Karan went on to reveal how he still get scolded by his mother for his clothing choice and his screen time as he continued, "She reprimands me chapter 1 ( "what are you wearing Karan ??? "), she reprimands me chapter 2 (" you are always on the phone!!!").
Concluding the emotional yet witty birthday post, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... director penned, "BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life, love you Mama."
The social media post garnered quite the attention as Karan's fans flooded the comment section, showering Hiroo with blessings and heartfelt wishes.
On the work front, Karan Johar hosted the 25th instalment of IIFA Awards ceremony last week at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre.