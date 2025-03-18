Sabrina Carpenter celebrates iHeartRadio 2025 win with heartfelt video message

Sabrina Carpenter is feeling “extremely honored” for the huge win at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the glamorous awards ceremony honored the best artists of the industry and their outstanding contributions in the field of music.
Among all the well-deserved winners, Sabrina triumphed with two big wins, including Pop Song of the Year (Espresso) and Pop Artist of the Year.
Overjoyed by the news, the Grammy winner shared a heartfelt video message, thanking her ardent fans for the huge amount of love they have showered on her.
In the video, which was shared by the official Instagram account of iHeartRadio, the Please Please Please crooner expressed, “Hey everybody! I’m currently on the Short n’ Sweet Tour in Europe, so I’m so devastated that I can’t be there right now especially since you gave me this beautiful award.”
She continued, “Thank you so much for voting me your Pop Artist of the Year. That’s so surreal. There are so many incredible artists, so I feel very extremely honored that you guys listened to the songs, and love them, and bring life to them, and come to the shows, and you give me the ability to be the artist that I’ve always wanted to be."
Further adding to her statement, Sabrina noted, “So thank you so so much for this award iHeartRadio and to all the fans, I wish I could kiss you but I can’t so I’ kiss the award and I’ll see you very soon bye.”
Sabrina Carpenter is set to perform her next Short n’ Sweet Tour concert at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on March 19, 2025.