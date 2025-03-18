King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima shared a powerful message after holding a crucial meeting during Kenya tour.
The Netherlands’ King and Queen kicked off a four-day state visit at the invitation of President William Ruto.
After receiving a warm welcome by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House in Nairobi on March 18, the royal couple held a special meeting with young leaders.
Willem and Máxima shared details about the meeting on Instagram.
“In Kenya, young people are the future. No less than 76% of the inhabitants are younger than 35 years. Het Koninklijk Paar listens to the stories, they care for the ideas of the young Kenyan. It is important to hear from him how they look at the development of the country, where everyone can participate on the basis of equality,” caption read.
The post further read, “Democracy, mensrechten, verkiezengen, klimaatverandingen en economische ontwikkeling zijn onderwerp van gesprek. More information about the state visit to Kenya? Zie de #linkinbio en koninklijkhuis.nl.”
During the trip, the royal couple met cabinet members and ministers along with Kenyan president.
Moreover, Willem-Alexander also signed the Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of tourism, trade, security, agriculture, and fisheries.