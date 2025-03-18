Royal

King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander kicked off a four-day state visit to Kenya

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025


King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima shared a powerful message after holding a crucial meeting during Kenya tour.

The Netherlands’ King and Queen kicked off a four-day state visit at the invitation of President William Ruto.

After receiving a warm welcome by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House in Nairobi on March 18, the royal couple held a special meeting with young leaders.

Willem and Máxima shared details about the meeting on Instagram.

“In Kenya, young people are the future. No less than 76% of the inhabitants are younger than 35 years. Het Koninklijk Paar listens to the stories, they care for the ideas of the young Kenyan. It is important to hear from him how they look at the development of the country, where everyone can participate on the basis of equality,” caption read.

The post further read, “Democracy, mensrechten, verkiezengen, klimaatverandingen en economische ontwikkeling zijn onderwerp van gesprek. More information about the state visit to Kenya? Zie de #linkinbio en koninklijkhuis.nl.”

During the trip, the royal couple met cabinet members and ministers along with Kenyan president.

Moreover, Willem-Alexander also signed the Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of tourism, trade, security, agriculture, and fisheries.

Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death
Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death
Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness
Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness
Meghan Markle joins Royal Family in St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Watch
Meghan Markle joins Royal Family in St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Watch
King Felipe attends major event after working day at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe attends major event after working day at Zarzuela Palace
Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event
Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day