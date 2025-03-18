Rachel Zegler says Ariana Grande offered support ahead of 'Snow White' release

Rachel Zegler revealed that Ariana Grande reached out to offer her support ahead of Snow White's release, calling the pop star "so deeply kind."
While conversing with Allure Magazine, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes revealed that the Wicked starlet showed her support to her.
"She reached out to me — kind of apropos of nothing — and was like, 'If you need anything, I am here,' " Zegler said.
The West Side Story starlet added, "She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that."
Related: 'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
Elsewhere in her discussion, Zegler mentioned that The Good Place star Jameela Jamil was "like a big sister to me" while she discussed her experiences working in Hollywood and racist fan backlash.
She went on to explain, “All I’m ever really looking for in this business is a sister and they’re not always easy to find," adding, "We’re often told that other women have to be your competition and I don’t subscribe to that.”
Notably this heart-touching remark came after Zegler faced criticism on Disney casted a Latina woman to portray the fairy tale's title character.
Related: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere