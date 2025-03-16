'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy

Disney's upcoming Snow White live-action actor remake has weighed in on the ongoing controversy.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Martin Klebba, an actor in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White reacted to the ongoing controversy.
The 55-year-old star, who voices Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs, and also serves as an advisor for the characters, said, “It really isn’t going to be a red carpet,” adding, “It’s going to be at the El Capitan [Theatre], which is cool. But it’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it."
"There’s not going to be this whole hoopla of, ‘Disney’s first f------ movie they ever made.’ Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society," Klebba continued.
He also asserted that Snow White's California premiere was changed from original plans because of “the controversy with Rachel.”
But the outlet revealed, Klebba "had not been given direct information on why the event was altered."
In this situation, a source told PEOPLE, "Nothing was scaled back. It was always the plan to have an afternoon event for families as Disney has done in the past on other family films."
Notably, Snow White, which also stars Gal Gadot as The Evil Queen, has faced backlash for a few different reasons.