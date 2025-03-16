Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere 

Gal Gadot and his co-actress Rachel Zegler debunked the ongoing feud rumors after they attended the premiere of their upcoming movie, Snow White.
Both actresses made stunning appearances at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood California on Saturday, March 15.
Gadot and Zegler, who were reportedly divided over the Israel-Palestine conflict, have now seen sharing a hug while promoting their forthcoming movie.
Related: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
During the star-studded event, the Wonder Wonder alum walked the red carpet in a sheer black lace which she paired with a miniskirt.
On the other hand, Zegler was wearing a light pink strapless gown. To accessorise her look with a diamond necklace and matching jewelry.
This appearance of the two actresses came after a report suggested that they are feuding over their different political opinions.
An insider claimed to People that Gadot and Zegler have "nothing in common" in their personalities which is expected to be reflected in their forthcoming movie.
However, by making a joint appearance at the premiere of the movie they debunked the ongoing feud controversy.
Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler's highly-anticipated movie, Snow White, is slated to be released in theatres on March 21, 2025.
Related: Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
In the movie, the Heart of Stone starlet played the role of Evil Queen while the Y2K actress portrayed the character of Snow White.