Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton

Prince William has held a huge ceremony at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton, who attended St. Patrick's Parade earlier this week.
The Prince of Wales held an investiture ceremony on March 18 to honour talented people for their community work.
He took to Instagram Stories and posted a collage of pictures of the winners.
William captioned the post, “Congratulations to all those receiving their honors at Windsor Castle.”
In the major event, the Prince of Wales also paid a subtle tribute to his late mother Princess Diana by awarding the honour to a charity which was named after her.
Alex Holmes, 36, was honoured with OBE for his work in the anti-bullying sector
He is the deputy CEO of the Diana Award charity and founded its anti-bullying initiative for use in schools.
Alex said in a statement, “It was particularly poignant to be awarded by the Prince of Wales, who I’ve worked with at the Diana Award, set up in memory of his mother, for many years.”
Meanwhile, The Diana Award CEO, Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, noted, “Alex’s pioneering leadership and passionate commitment to young people has been immense. He is an inspiration to so many young people at The Diana Award who have been impacted by his work.”
Notably, William’s event at Windsor Castle comes after Princess Kate attended the St. Patrick's Parade on March 17, 2025.
