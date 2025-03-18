Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day

Kate Middleton has shared a special video message after she made history at St. Patrick's Day.
The Princess of Wales’ royal engagement is historic as she attended the annual Irish Guards parade solo for the first time on March 17.
After the St. Patrick's Parade, she took to Instagram and shared a video message to celebrate the major event.
Catherine captioned the post, “Oh the Shamrock, the green, immortal Shamrock!” From the Emerald Isle to the proud ranks of the Irish Guards, the shamrock is a symbol of heritage, unity and service. It’s an honour to continue the tradition of presenting fresh sprigs to the @irishguards regiment on St Patrick’s Day.”
Princess Kate was greeted by Major General Sir Chris Ghika and Lt Col Ben Irwin-Clark when she arrived at Wellington Barracks.
The future Queen donned a bottle green coat by Alexander McQueen and a matching hat with a gold shamrock Cartier brooch of the Irish Guards.
During a conversation with an Australian reservist, Corporal Adam Hamilton, Prince William’s wife was asked where she and her family lived.
"We are in Windsor at the moment. We were in London but moved there for more green space. It's close enough to London, not too far away,” she replied.
To note, Princess Kate attended the St Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time since 2023.
