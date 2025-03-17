Royal

Kate Middleton breaks silence on Prince William’s beard at St. Patrick's parade

The Prince of Wales debuted his new bearded look in late 2024

  • March 17, 2025
Prince William debuted his bearded look in late 2024 and since then, the royal fans are guessing about Princess Kate's take on it.

Although, the Princess of Wales remained mum on the matter for months, she has now finally shared her real thoughts on Prince William's beard on St. Patrick's Day.

During her official royal visit to the Wellington Barracks in London to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with the Irish Guards, Her Royal Highness met with many senior officers.

After having a toast with a pint of Guinness in the sergeants' mess, Kate Middleton went on to chat with section commanders about her husband’s beard.

“These trends come and go," she Kate Said. 

She further added, "I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he’s going to keep his for."

This comes after a former royal aide to the Prince and Princess of Wales, Jason Knauf, offered a more candid perspective regarding Kate’s feelings about William's beard.

"If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there. I could tell you that,” he said in a February 2025 interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Kate Middleton, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, undertook several ceremonial duties throughout the event, which marked as return to the St. Patrick's Day parade for the first time since 2023.

