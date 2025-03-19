Entertainment

Selena Gomez jokes about her younger self in rare audition video

Only Murder In The Building star share a sweet audition video from her childhood

Selena Gomez took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a rare childhood audition video while playfully teasing, "Younger and hotter than me."

The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram stories section on Monday to share a sweet audition video from her childhood.

She captioned the video, “We’re not getting any younger," using a lyric from Younger and Hotter Than Me, a track I Said I Love You First, her joint project with fiancé Benny Blanco.

In a shared video, the Single Soon singer had a conversation with the executives on an audition. "


We play around like, 'I'm Selena and you're watching Disney Channel.' We draw it all the time," she said, acting as if she were recreating the iconic early 2000s commercials.

A person interrupted her in the background, saying, "You know what? You might not be too far off. You never know, right?"

Another part featured young Gomez explaining, "I'm trying to get into my singing career or my acting career."

She admitted that she can sing but "I have vocal lessons and stuff like that,” adding, "I want to do that when I get older. I want to be both."

In the last part of the audition video, Gomez explained "It's not that I don't care if I don't get this — it'd be awesome, it'd be a fun experience. But I'm not going to cry if I don't get it."

To note, Selena Gomez made her debut on Disney Channel in 2006 with a small role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

