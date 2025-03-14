Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz  

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco's newly-released track Sunset Blvd sparked fans' reactions on social media.
The Ice Cream hitmaker released her new song from her upcoming music album, I Said I Love You First, with the American record producer, on her official YouTube channel on Friday, March 13, 2025.
As the track went viral on social media, Selena's fans and well-wishers began showering their heartfelt praises over the song, with one fan commenting, "Selena looking like revival era."
"OH MY GOD YOU LOOK GORGEOUS," another admirer chimed in.
Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new song ‘Sunset Blvd,' inspired by first date
A few days before releasing the teaser, the 32-year-old renowned musician dropped an intimate photo featuring herself and Benny, from the early days of their relationship.
In the viral photo, Selena was seen leaning her face on Benny while the couple was posing for the snapshot.
The Calm Down singer penned a moving caption for her post where she revealed, "Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together. Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco. P.S. this is our first official photo together."
Sunset Blvd is the second single from her first musical collaboration with her partner, they launched the first track of the album titled Call Me When You Break Up, with Gracie Abrams on February 20, 2025.
Related: Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco announce surprise collaborative album
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December 2024, will release I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.