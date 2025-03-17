World

Trump shares plan for Ukraine-Russia peace talks ahead of Putin meeting

President Donald Trump is hopeful to end Ukraine-Russia war as he gears to speak with Vladimir Putin

  • March 17, 2025
President Donald Trump has opened up about the his plans for the Ukraine-Russia peace talks before meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin.

As reported by CNN, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Trump shared that the negotiators assisting the war end between Ukraine and Russia have discussed "dividing up certain assets," to secure the complete deal.

Trump's comment came after he announced last week that Ukraine had accepted a US proposed 30-day ceasefire, and are waiting for Russia to make a decision that could end the war. 

"We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia. We'll see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday, I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday," the 47 US president told the reports on board Air Force One during a flight back to the White House after his weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

"A lot of work's been done over the weekend, we want to see if we can bring that war to an end," Trump added.

Discussing his chances to be the one to finalised peace treaty between the two countries, he noted, "Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance."

Meanwhile, Putin's response to the ceasefire proposal remained ambiguous.

The Russian president has said that Moscow accept the proposal but on other hand has put forward tough demands while also claiming that the current Ukrainian government was part of the "root cause" of the war.

Notably, meetings between US negotiators and representatives from Ukraine and Russia will continue this week in order to reach a peaceful agreement.

