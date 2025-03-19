Health

Prompt CPR boosts survival odds, no matter who performs it: Study

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Researchers have revealed that timely CPR increases chances of survival regardless of who performs it.

According to HealthDay, a new research report presented at a meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Florence, Italy, suggested that it does not matter whether an expert has performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) or a passerby it increases survival chances if performed promptly.

The research team led by Aneta Aleksova said, “Our data highlights the importance of immediate resuscitation and underlines the importance of promoting population awareness and basic life support training to further improve survival after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.”

For this study, the researchers analysed the data of more than 3,300 heart attack patients admitted to the University Hospital Trieste for treatment between 2003 and 2024.

Researchers noted, “Rapid return of spontaneous circulation was crucial for in-hospital survival, independently of rescuer type. Also, similar long-term survival was observed comparing patients with initial layperson or emergency medical service cardiopulmonary resuscitation.”

The result of the study showed that the percentage of bystander CPR after the first collapse has increased over the years, as only 26% of patients received bystander CPR in 2003-2007, while the number increased to 69% by 2020-2024.

The study found that every five-minute delay in the return of spontaneous heartbeat increases the risk of death by 38%. They also noted that 26% of patients died during their hospital stay after CPR, but there was no difference between who received bystander versus paramedic CPR.

