Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'

Selena Gomez received support from her ex and fellow child star Taylor Lautner after getting criticism over her body image.
The Twilight actor is not letting anyone get away with the body shaming comments directed at the Good for You crooner.
Taylor turned to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 26, sharing a post, which was making comparison of Selena's appearance at 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards, with mean comments on top of both the pictures.
In the post originally posted by Alex Light, author of the Sunday Times Best seller You are not a before picture, the 2024’s picture had comments like "Really not to be mean, but its time for Ozempic," while on the 2025 appearance, the Another Cinderella Story actress received comments such as "She looked better thic."
While re-sharing the social media post on his Instagram story, Taylor gave a befitting message to trolls, which read, "It’s a cruel world full of hate out there."
The Abduction actor continued, "You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters."
Taylor concluded his supporting note with an advice, "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out… and to be a little bit nicer."
Additionally, Taylor paired his kind words with Selena’s 2011 hit song Who Says, which is an empowering song with the lyrics including, "I’m no beauty queen, I’m just beautiful me."
Selena has always been open about her health battles, and how her lupus diagnosis affects her weight, she also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.
For the unversed, Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez briefly dated in 2009, after they met in Canada while filming for Ramona and Beezus, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon, respectively.