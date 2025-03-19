Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made many bombshell allegations against Royal Family, specially Prince William and Kate Middleton, during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
The allegations took a devastating toll on the Prince and Princess of Wales but they have a "totally united front" against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Princess Kate played a key role in preparing Prince William to counter the shocking claims made by Harry and Meghan during the interview.
"Whether or not she was responsible for the unerring riposte to Harry and Meghan's subversive appearance on Oprah, 'some recollections may vary', as has been reported, there is little doubt that she and William have a totally united front against the way both he personally and the Royal Family in particular, were betrayed by the Sussexes,” Fitzwilliams told Express, referring to famous phrase used in Buckingham Palace statement at the time allegations were made.
She further added, "She and William complement each other so wonderfully well. This is clear from their body language, their delight in sporting rivalries in public which gives them an opportunity to show off their sense of fun, and the way they so clearly relate to the charities they have chosen. Their patronage gives them a unique cachet."
During the infamous interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made several bombshell allegations about the Royal Family, including claims that Kate made the Duchess cry days before her wedding and conversations about how dark baby Archie's skin might be before he was born.