Royal

Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition

Princess Anne’s custom brings unforeseen attention to the Princess of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition

Princess Anne's long-standing royal tradition has unexpectedly put Princess Kate in the spotlight.

As per GB News, the jewelry expert Tobias Kormind revealed the Princess of Wales gold shamrock brooch worn on St Patrick's Day holds a significance value.

He claimed that the brooch had a link with an important royal tradition.

Kormind explained, "Princess Kate stepped out today in a style honouring the Irish Guards, wearing the gold shamrock brooch, a longstanding symbol of the Royal Family's connection to the regiment.”

Related: Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role

The expert added, "The Irish Guards have a deep-rooted St Patrick's Day tradition where soldiers receive a sprig of shamrock - a nod to St Patrick's teaching of the Holy Trinity."

Sharing the royal history of the brooch, he said, "The Queen Mother was the first royal photographed wearing the brooch in the 1960s, presenting shamrocks to the regiment annually until her death in 2002."

The piece has since been worn by other senior royals including Princess Anne.

The expert said that the Royal Princess “wore it during St Patrick's Day celebrations in 2005 and 2009, before it passed to Kate, who has worn it exclusively since 2011, often at events including the St Patrick's Day parade and Trooping the Colour."

To note, Princess Kate marked her return as colonel of the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day after missing last year's parade due to her cancer diagnosis.

Related: Kate Middleton shows affection to Princess Anne with touching gesture

King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED
Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement
King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement
King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip
King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla