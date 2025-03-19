Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition

Princess Anne's long-standing royal tradition has unexpectedly put Princess Kate in the spotlight.
As per GB News, the jewelry expert Tobias Kormind revealed the Princess of Wales gold shamrock brooch worn on St Patrick's Day holds a significance value.
He claimed that the brooch had a link with an important royal tradition.
Kormind explained, "Princess Kate stepped out today in a style honouring the Irish Guards, wearing the gold shamrock brooch, a longstanding symbol of the Royal Family's connection to the regiment.”
The expert added, "The Irish Guards have a deep-rooted St Patrick's Day tradition where soldiers receive a sprig of shamrock - a nod to St Patrick's teaching of the Holy Trinity."
Sharing the royal history of the brooch, he said, "The Queen Mother was the first royal photographed wearing the brooch in the 1960s, presenting shamrocks to the regiment annually until her death in 2002."
The piece has since been worn by other senior royals including Princess Anne.
The expert said that the Royal Princess “wore it during St Patrick's Day celebrations in 2005 and 2009, before it passed to Kate, who has worn it exclusively since 2011, often at events including the St Patrick's Day parade and Trooping the Colour."
To note, Princess Kate marked her return as colonel of the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day after missing last year's parade due to her cancer diagnosis.
