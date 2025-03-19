Royal

King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal visit to Italy is scheduled to take place from April 7th to 10th, 2025

King Charles has made a delightful move ahead of his upcoming trip to Italy with Queen Camilla.

The monarch honoured a Surrey's Addlestone canoe club on Tuesday with the prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service. 

This esteemed recognition acknowledges the club's remarkable community work, particularly its dedication to youth outreach and partnerships with other organisations.

The award is the highest honour clubs and societies can achieve, and is the equivalent of an MBE for an individual.

"Whether through our Come and Try It days, our work with special educational needs groups, or simply offering a warm welcome to newcomers, this club is built on inclusivity and opportunity," the club chairperson Caroline Pemble said in a statement.

The club, located on the Wey Navigation, was formed 30 years ago, and was granted the honour for its youth outreach work and partnerships with other organisations.

King Charles delightful move comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed his and Queen Camilla's first international trip of 2025.

Royal Family' took to its Instagram account to share official statement on Tuesday, confirming king and queen's upcoming trip to Italy amid Pope Francis' health woes.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal visit to the Republic of Italy is scheduled to take place from April 7th to 10th, 2025.


