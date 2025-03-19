Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain enjoy spa day after embracing motherhood 

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain last teamed up for film 'Mothers' Instinct' in July of last year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 19, 2025
Anne Hathaway joined her close pal Jessica Chastain for a relaxing spa day after fulfilling their hectic mother duties.

The actresses turned to their Instagram handles on Tuesday, March 18, to share a glimpse of their DIY spa days with their well-wishers and fans.

In a heartfelt joint post, Anne and Jessica were seen wearing face masks during their undisclosed trip via airplane.

Both the stars opted for a casual look for their recent trip, as the Interstellar co-stars were wearing matching tops.

They penned a moving caption for their post, "Mothers’ calling," while dropping a two-girl emoji.

Anne and Jessica referenced their 2024 thriller movie, Mothers' Instinct in their caption.  

As their post gained traction on social media, several fans began flooding the comments section to express their excitement over the actress's reunion.

One fan commented, "Mothers’ instinct part two."

"Mothers eating this look up!!" another fan penned.

In addition to Mothers' Instinct Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain have worked together on multiple projects including Interstellar, Armageddon Time, Interstellar: Nolan's Odyssey, and Letters to Jackie: Remembering President Kennedy.

As for their roles as actual mothers Anne shares two kids with her husband Adam Shulman, while Chastain and her partner Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo are parents to their daughter and a son.

