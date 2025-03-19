Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky to headline Lollapalooza 2025

Lollapalooza 2025 will take place in Chicago with a star-studded lineup

  March 19, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and A$AP Rocky are among the star-studded lineup of the most-awaited music festival, Lollapalooza.

The annual event, which is famous for bringing together top-tier musicians, also features Tyler, The Creator, Doechii, Luke Combs, Gracie Abrams, Korn and Rüfüs du Sol.

Sabrina returns as a headliner at this year's festival, just two years after her Lollapalooza debut.

Finneas, Dom Dolla, Bladee, the Marias, T-Pain, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Djo, Martin Garrix, Isaiah Rashad, 2Hollis, the Blessed Madonna, Sierra Ferrell, Young Miko, Wallows, Two Friends, Magdalena Bay, Amaarae, Mariah the Scientist, Royel Otis and Remi Wolf are among the 170 artists who will perform at Lollapalooza 2025.

Meanwhile, Olivia will make her first appearance at the fest.

Twice Friends will become the first female K-pop group to headline the fest, while Korn returns to Lolla for the first time since 1997.

As per the official announcement of the festival, four-day tickets will be offered at the lowest price on March 20 for one hour only.

After an hour, ticket prices will increase as the public sale will end.

