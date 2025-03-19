Taylor Swift upset over involvement in 'It Ends With Us' legal battle

Taylor Swift “wasn’t happy” about being pulled into the legal drama surrounding It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
As per US Weekly, a close source shared that the Look What You Made Me Do singer “wasn’t happy with being brought into the legal mess.”
Notably, the report came after the rumors about Baldoni and Lively’s feud on the set of It Ends With Us were ignited and in December 2024 the Gossip Girl star filed a lawsuit against the Five Feet Apart star accusing him of sexual harassment.
However, at the start Baldoni refuted the claims but later on he sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as her publicist, Leslie Sloane, in January for $400 million.
Sloane has requested to be dismissed from the lawsuit, while Lively and Reynolds, 48, have refuted Baldoni’s claims and the trial is set to commence in 2026.
In a text message Baldoni referred Swift, 35, regarding Lively’s adjustments to the now-infamous rooftop scene in It Ends With Us included in his January filing.
“Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does hep [sic] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni’s texts read alongside a winking face emoji.
He noted in his text, “You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together.”
Lively replied, “That’s very appreciated. And means a lot. I’m deeply inspired by the films and we’re gonna make outside of the success of the book. We have such an opportunity to not surprise people who love the book but reach an even bigger audience by making an undeniably dynamic and also commercial film.”
The source revealed that Taylor Swift does not want to be part of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal feud.
