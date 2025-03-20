Entertainment

Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos

Rhode founder will reportedly take legal action following she faced hater in a series of viral new TikTok videos

Hailey Bieber is reportedly considering legal action as TikTok is flooded with viral videos involving Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, sparking renewed online drama.

As per TMZ, the Rhode founder will reportedly take legal action following she faced hater in a series of viral new TikTok videos.

In shared clips, Hailey faced allegations of copying his husband Peaches crooner’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez over the years.

It is reported that Hailey might hire an attorney, as she reportedly reached out to lawyer Lisa Moore, amid the ongoing social media campaign against her.

Although, Hailey previously chose to ignore her critics, the outlet reported that her perspective has changed since embracing motherhood as she welcomed son, Jack Blues, in August 2024 with Justin.

Notably, prior to this, Hailey faced allegations of supporting a mean comment about Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

However, Hailey’s team stepped forward to refute that she “liked” the comment mocking Gomez and Blanco.

“This never happened,” Hailey’s rep said in a statement. “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

