King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move

King Frederik has shared a significant update regarding his brother Prince Joachim’s latest career move.
The Danish Royal family turned to Instagram on Wednesday, to share a delightful update about Prince Joachim.
As per the caption, “Tomorrow, a new documentary will premiere during CPH:DOX. The film follows His Royal Highness Prince Joachim and the writer Steffen Jacobsen on a walk along Hærvejen - the historical route that for centuries has connected Jutland from north to south.”
The palace further added, “From North Jutland to Kliplev Church in Southern Jutland, the Prince and the author walk through Denmark's magnificent landscapes, where travellers, warriors and merchants have been moving for centuries. Along the way, they openly share life stories and experiences from two widely different upbringing. Through honor, forests and cobblestone roads, honest conversations arise about social heritage, responsibility and the threads of fate that shape a man.”
Revealing his idea, the palace wrote, “Prince Joachim got the idea to walk Hærvejen when His Royal Highness met author Steffen Jacobsen during the filming of the series "Prins Joachim tells" back in 2019.”
To note, The documentary will have its world premiere at CPH: DOX on 20 March 2025.
