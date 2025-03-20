World

China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians

The execution of four Canadians in China took place earlier this year on drug related charges

China has reportedly executed four Canadian citizens in recent months for committing drug crimes.

As reported by NBC, Canada's foreign affairs minister shared on Wednesday, March 19, that the accused were dual citizens and were asked to be shown leniency.

Beijing's embassy in Ottawa noted that China does not recognise dual citizenship, therefore, the punishment was given based on the crimes.

Speaking to the press, the Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, expressed her grief noting, "We strongly condemn the executions."

Meanwhile, the Global Affairs spokeswoman Charlotte Macleod said the government is continuously providing consular assistance to families and requested that the media respect their privacy.

A rep of Chinese embassy continued to support the decision as they stated, "China always imposes severe penalties on drug-related crimes."

"The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient," they added.

It is pertinent to mention, the two countries have recently fuelled tensions as China imposed counter tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports earlier this month, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

