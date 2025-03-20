Eddie Jordan, former F1 team boss and TV pundit, dies at 76

Eddie Jordan, a well-known former Formula 1 team owner and TV pundit has passed away on Thursday, March 20, at the age of 76.
As per BBC Sports, he had been suffering from aggressive prostate cancer.
His family issued a statement, that reads, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.”
It added, “He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."
He found rare success as an independent Formula 1 team owner. His team, which entered the sport in 1991, won four Grand Prix races over 15 years and briefly competed for the drivers' championship in 1999.
After that, Jordan became a TV expert, working for BBC Sport and Channel 4, where he was known for his strong opinions and ability to reveal important news.
The statement from his family continued, "He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick's Day about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become patron.”
"He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow,” the statement added.
Many people have expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to him.
F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said he was "deeply saddened" by Jordan's death.
He added, "With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.”
Meanwhile, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wrote on Instagram, "Very sorry to hear Eddie Jordan has sadly passed. Eddie was a hugely colourful character who I first met in 1991 as a young driver at his then new factory after his first year in Formula One.”