Queen Silvia presents special awards after King Carl hosts key dinner event

Queen Silvia presented special scholarships for research on the elderly in latest appearance.
On Thursday, March 20, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to share an update about the Queen Consort’s new engagement, revealing that she awarded scholarship diplomas to 24 outstanding researchers in geriatrics.
“Yesterday, The Queen presented scholarships from the “King Gustaf V and Queen Victoria’s Masonic Foundation” for research on the elderly,” reported the Swedish Royals.
They continued, “During the ceremony, which took place at Bååtska Palace in Stockholm, The Queen awarded scholarship diplomas to 24 researchers in geriatrics.”
The Royals went on to share that the foundation was launched in 1911, and supports scientific research on the elderly in three main areas that include degenerative brain diseases, cardiovascular diseases and nursing research.
Related: King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
“HM The Queen is the foundation’s high patron,” the caption concluded.
The post also featured a photograph from the prestigious award ceremony, showcasing Queen Silvia posing with the intelligent researchers who received the scholarship grants.
For the event, Silvia wore a grey ensemble with matching footwear and kept her hair open.
Related: King Carl gives huge nod to Sweden’s team after 2025 FIS Ski Championships
Moreover, the award ceremony was held on the same day when King Carl XVI Gustaf hosted the annual Representatives Dinner in Stockholm, along with Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria.
The event marked the presence of representatives of diplomatic corps, parliament, government, authorities, science, sports, business, culture and people that the Royal Family met on travels.