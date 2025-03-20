World

$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man

Florida man wins $15M with $30 scratch-off ticket from Wawa gas station

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Florida man wins $15M with $30 scratch-off ticket from Wawa gas station
Florida man wins $15M with $30 scratch-off ticket from Wawa gas station

A Florida man became millionaire after spending just 30$ on a scratch-off ticket.

According to Independent, a man from Florida who bought a scratch off ticket for just $30 from a gas station became millionaire on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after the Florida lottery announced him as the winner.

John Eichinger Jr. Bought win $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier from $30 scratch-off ticket from a Wawa at 1031 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange, just north of Orlando.

Officials said the 53-year-old Volusia County local, who claimed the ticket in October, opted for a lump sum of $8,968,000 rather than annual payments over 30 years. The store also received $30,000 for selling the winning ticket. Eichinger has yet to speak publicly about his winnings.

He was the first person to redeem one of four $15 million scratch-offs, according to the Florida Lottery website. Two of the top prize Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs remain.

The odds of winning the jackpot were almost one in 5.5 million.

UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts
Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts
Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan
Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan