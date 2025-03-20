$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man

A Florida man became millionaire after spending just 30$ on a scratch-off ticket.
According to Independent, a man from Florida who bought a scratch off ticket for just $30 from a gas station became millionaire on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after the Florida lottery announced him as the winner.
John Eichinger Jr. Bought win $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier from $30 scratch-off ticket from a Wawa at 1031 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange, just north of Orlando.
Officials said the 53-year-old Volusia County local, who claimed the ticket in October, opted for a lump sum of $8,968,000 rather than annual payments over 30 years. The store also received $30,000 for selling the winning ticket. Eichinger has yet to speak publicly about his winnings.
He was the first person to redeem one of four $15 million scratch-offs, according to the Florida Lottery website. Two of the top prize Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs remain.
The odds of winning the jackpot were almost one in 5.5 million.