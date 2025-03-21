World

Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours

Hatsushima Station’s weathered wooden complex structure will be replaced with a modern building

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Japan plans to build worlds first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours

A major railway operator in Japan is embarking on a journey to build what it says will be the world’s first 3D-printed train station.

The new station structure, measuring about 108 square feet, will be located in the southern prefecture of Wakayama, 60 miles south of Osaka, Japan’s third most populated city, West Japan Railway (JR West) said last week.

It will replace a weathered wooden complex that has been sheltering commuters at Hatsushima Station, it added.

A computer rendering shows a minimalist white shed under a curved roof, with a slice of mandarin oranges — which are grown in the area — carved on its facade.

The station, eki in Japanese, is a gateway to Jinoshima, an uninhabited island where locals go for swimming, camping, and stand-up paddleboarding.

The nearby Arida City is home to local fishing ports and a breathtaking mountain range dotted with orange groves.

Structural components will be prefabricated with 3D-printing technology before they are ferried to the site, where workers are expected to assemble them within six hours, JR West said.

Work will begin after the last train runs on March 25, according to local media.

Joining the project is construction firm Serendix, known for building futuristic-looking homes with 3D printing technology.

It is not immediately clear why the lesser-known Hatsushima Station was chosen to be the home of the 3D printed station, but JR West said the project will provide them and other Japanese transit companies a chance to explore “sustainable building materials and cutting-edge technologies” for other regions in the future.

Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks