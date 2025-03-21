Sports

Emma Raducanu coach issues first statement after shocking split

Raducanu's coach reveals the reason behind the split after just one match together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Emma Raducanu coach issues first statement after shocking split
Emma Raducanu coach issues first statement after shocking split 

Coach Vladimir Platenik says his very brief partnership with Emma Raducanu ended because the Briton "was feeling stressed and under a lot of pressure".

Platenik told BBC Sport he was "absolutely surprised" but "not angry" when the 22-year-old called off the arrangement after only two weeks.

The conversation took place after 10 days of training and on the eve of the British number two's first-round match at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

"I totally understand Emma, she's not in an easy position. The world is looking at her after the US Open [which she won in 2021] and everybody is expecting - including herself - what she is going to do next," Platenik said.

"So for me it's absolutely understandable that she's under a lot of pressure. She told me she was feeling stressed.

"There are no hard feelings from my side. She finished the relationship in a fair way, maybe too quickly, but this is tennis, this is sport. We need to respect that.

"She was not feeling OK, and that was her decision. I didn't want to go into deeper communication about that. I think the player needs to feel good, and the player needs to make a decision. Sometimes you make a good decision, and sometimes bad."

Platenik said Raducanu's father Ian, with whom he exchanges messages from time to time, asked him at the end of last month whether he could recommend a coach.

Former NFL, Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss charged with cyber crimes
Former NFL, Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss charged with cyber crimes
David Beckham's 'be honest' joke on Victoria left director 'quite upset'
David Beckham's 'be honest' joke on Victoria left director 'quite upset'
Kirsty Coventry makes history as first woman, African to lead IOC
Kirsty Coventry makes history as first woman, African to lead IOC
World of Tanks announces 'Peaky Blinders' Battle Pass for Thomas Shelby fans
World of Tanks announces 'Peaky Blinders' Battle Pass for Thomas Shelby fans
Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title
Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title
Luka Dončić shines as Lakers stun Nuggets in thrilling victory
Luka Dončić shines as Lakers stun Nuggets in thrilling victory
Eddie Jordan, former F1 team boss and TV pundit, dies at 76
Eddie Jordan, former F1 team boss and TV pundit, dies at 76
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Novak Djokovic's lawsuit against tennis 'cartel'
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Novak Djokovic's lawsuit against tennis 'cartel'
Imane Khelif hits back at Donald Trump amid gender controversy
Imane Khelif hits back at Donald Trump amid gender controversy
Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule
Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows global release schedule
Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026
Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026