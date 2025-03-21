Royal

King Charles offers words of hope to cancer patients amid his own battle

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in January last year and is currently under treatment

  • March 21, 2025
King Charles who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, has shared words of hope with fellow cancer patients.

During the second day of his trip to Northern Ireland with his wife, Queen Camilla, the monarch made a solo visit to the Pharmacy and Pharmacology Department of Ulster University's Coleraine campus on March 20.

The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, met with individuals living with cancer and researchers working to combat the disease.

While chatting, King Charles shared three-words advice to patients, who are suffering the deadly disease just like him.

Quoting resilient prime minister of UK, the King said, "What’s that Winston Churchill saying? Keep buggering on.”

King Charles showed genuine interest in the patients' journey, asking if they were managing to "survive the side effects alright."

The 76-year-old monarch, also offered words of motivation, saying, "You just have to push on, don't you,” as per The Telegraph.

King Charles, who was diagnosed with a type of cancer last year, is currently under treatment.

"His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year,” palace sources confirmed in December.

Despite his cancer diagnosis, King Charles is maintaining a busy schedule of royal duties, including the current trip to Northern Ireland and upcoming visits to the Vatican and Italy.

