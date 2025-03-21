Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their first joint project as a couple on Friday, March 21

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally bringing down the curtain on thier first anticipated collaborative album,  I Said I Love You First!

The couple debuted the 14-song project on March 21, along with a music video for the piano ballad, Younger and Hotter Than Me.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Who Says singer announce the release of her joint album with Blanco.

"I Said I Love You First with @itsbennyblanco is officially out in the world!" Gomez wrote in caption.

She went on to gush over her fiancé, penning, "benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco dish details on their upcoming music album


Gomez further expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all of her collaborators on the album, including Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX, The Marías, and Finneas O'Connell.

"To every collaborator on the album: @gracieabrams, @themarias, @finneas, @charlixcx and so many more, thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art. I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together," she added

The album marks as Selena Gomez’s first full-length release since her 2021 Spanish EP, Revelación.

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party

Beyoncé, Jay-Z break silence over Kanye West's immoral attack on their kids
Beyoncé, Jay-Z break silence over Kanye West's immoral attack on their kids
Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids
Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids
Did Travis Kelce film Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards speech?
Did Travis Kelce film Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards speech?
Hugh Jackman reveals big career move amid wedding buzz
Hugh Jackman reveals big career move amid wedding buzz
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt clash over casting Mikey Madison
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt clash over casting Mikey Madison
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exchange playful remarks on social media: See
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exchange playful remarks on social media: See
Rachel Zegler explains why 'Snow White' feels extra special to her, family
Rachel Zegler explains why 'Snow White' feels extra special to her, family
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party
Selena Gomez pens deep emotions ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me’ debut
Selena Gomez pens deep emotions ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me’ debut
Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez ‘baby’ plans after wedding confession
Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez ‘baby’ plans after wedding confession
Dove Cameron discusses past struggles, music journey amid new ventures
Dove Cameron discusses past struggles, music journey amid new ventures
Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kylie's major career milestone
Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kylie's major career milestone