Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally bringing down the curtain on thier first anticipated collaborative album, I Said I Love You First!
The couple debuted the 14-song project on March 21, along with a music video for the piano ballad, Younger and Hotter Than Me.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Who Says singer announce the release of her joint album with Blanco.
"I Said I Love You First with @itsbennyblanco is officially out in the world!" Gomez wrote in caption.
She went on to gush over her fiancé, penning, "benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."
Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco dish details on their upcoming music album
Gomez further expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all of her collaborators on the album, including Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX, The Marías, and Finneas O'Connell.
"To every collaborator on the album: @gracieabrams, @themarias, @finneas, @charlixcx and so many more, thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art. I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together," she added
The album marks as Selena Gomez’s first full-length release since her 2021 Spanish EP, Revelación.
Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party