Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reduced to tears in new emotional clip

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, broke down while sharing emotional final memories with the late singer.
The 25-year-old social media influencer shared a video on her TikTok account on Thursday, March 20.
In the viral footage, Kate was cleaning out boxes while she uncovered a yellow gown she wore to a wedding with the former One Direction alum in Paris last year.
"This dress brings me so much peace and comfort," Kate explained as she shared the touching memory with her deceased boyfriend.
She also revealed that the outfit holds a special place in her heart that she will "never forget."
"We went to this beautiful wedding, It was the very first wedding I’ve ever attended. We just had the best time," Kate noted.
The internet personality recalled that after the wedding she complained to Liam about her ruined shoes.
"I just can’t even believe I didn’t throw these out and I’m so glad [I didn’t]. This memory is embedded in these shoes," Kate revealed.
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy, who began dating in 2022, traveled to France to attend a wedding ceremony in September 2024, a month before singer's tragic death in Argentina.
The Night Changes hitmaker passed away after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aireson on 16 October 2024.
